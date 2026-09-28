Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Feared To Have Fallen Into Mahim Creek; Search Operation Underway| VIDEO |

Mumbai: An unidentified man, aged around 22, is feared to have fallen into Mahim Creek on Monday, prompting police and fire brigade personnel to launch an extensive search operation to trace him.

According to preliminary information, local police and Mumbai Fire Brigade teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway.

Rescue operation underway

Visuals of the ongoing operation have surfaced online, showing rescue personnel making efforts to locate the missing man in the creek. Police personnel can also be seen at the spot as teams continue searching the area.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: An unidentified man aged between 20 and 22 years is feared to have drowned in Mahim Bay. Following the information, local police and fire brigade teams reached the spot. The administration is carrying out a search operation pic.twitter.com/AhSvb1mdrN — IANS (@ians_india) September 28, 2026

The incident has drawn the attention of local residents, with several people gathering around the area as the rescue operation continues.

Circumstances remain unclear

However, the exact circumstances under which the man went missing remain unclear.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether he accidentally fell into the creek, jumped into the water or entered it under other circumstances. His identity has also not been officially disclosed.

Further details are awaited.

Businessman died after Sea Link incident in July

In a separate incident in July, a 51-year-old businessman died after allegedly jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The incident was reported in July this year. The deceased was identified as Bhavesh Navinchandra Majethia.

According to preliminary information in the case, Majethia was travelling in a taxi when he reportedly asked the driver to stop on the Sea Link after complaining of nausea. He subsequently allegedly jumped from the bridge.

Police examined financial difficulties

Police were examining financial difficulties among the circumstances surrounding his death. However, investigators had not conclusively established a single reason behind the incident.

Following the death of the businessman, Worli Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

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