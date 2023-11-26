 Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Unemployed Man Takes His Own Life In Kandivali Home
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 26, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Unemployed Man Takes His Own Life In Kandivali Home

A 21-year-old named Prakash Jha allegedly took his own life by hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Poisar, Kandivali, on November 24. Samata Nagar Police has filed an Accident Death Report. 

Family background of deceased

Senior Police Inspector Praveen Rane stated that Jha, who had been unemployed for several months, was found hanging, by neighbours on Saturday at around 8:30 pm. The incident occurred while his parents were away. Jha's mother is mentally ill, and his father had taken her to their village in Bihar for treatment. Jha's father is a taxi driver, and his brother had died in an accident five years ago.

Having not seen Prakash since the evening of November 24, neighbors became concerned and discovered his body the next day when they entered his home. With Prakash's parents absent, he chose to take his own life. 

Neighbours find lifeless body of Jha

The following day, around 7-7:30 in the evening when households typically receive water, Prakash Jha's neighbor knocked on his door. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. Upon opening the door, neighbors discovered Prakash Jha's lifeless body hanging from the fan. The incident prompted them to promptly inform the police.

