Mumbai Scam: Woman Falls Prey To Task Job Fraud, Loses ₹3.72 Lakh; Accused Arrested

The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan for defrauding a woman of Rs 3.72 lakh by offering her a task job to subscribe, like and share links on social media.

According to the information received from the police, the accused has been identified as Ravindra Singh, 23, a resident of Om Shiv Nagar in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A woman named Prisha complained to the police in January that a person had sent her a message on WhatsApp.

Accused lured victim with part-time job offer

The sender of the message asked if the complainant was interested in a part-time job. Later, as the complainant received the message explaining ‘marketing and advertising job’ where the complainant was required to subscribe, like and share links and videos of celebrities

The complainant liked and shared the link and shared its screenshot on the same WhatsApp number. In return, the woman received a bonus of Rs150 in her account. She later joined Telegram group an invested money to ‘earn big’.

Victim loses Rs 3.72 lakh

The complainant transferred the money to the account numbers given by the accused and she suffered a loss of Rs 3.72 lakh. When the complainant did not receive the money in her account, she lodged an FIR.

The police investigated the case and later arrested the accused. Investigation to find out how many more people are involved in this type of cyber crime along with the accused is underway, said an official.