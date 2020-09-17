Mumbai: 21-year-old labourer enters water tank without safety equipment; dies of electrocution

A 21-year-old labourer died of electrocution at Western Railways officers quarters in Matunga Labour Camp on Wednesday afternoon.

Following the incident, the Shahu Nagar police arrested the contractor Pravin Joshi (63) for not providing safety equipment to the labourer.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1 pm on Wednesday when a labourer identified as Babu Gonda went inside to clean water tank of the Western Railway officers quarters. Gonda was cleaning the tank with an electric pressure jet washer, unfortunately, while cleaning Gonda was electrocuted, said a police officer.

As soon as the incident came to light, electric supply supply was disconnected and contractor along with the locals rushed him to the nearby hospital, however, he succumbed in the hospital.

Following the incident, Shahu Nagar police arrested Joshi under section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).