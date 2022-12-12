Maharashtra: ACB yet to suspend 202 government servants booked in graft case, data shows | File Photo/Representative Image

Mumbai: Statistics from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) show that at least 202 officials from various government departments across the state who have been booked in serious corruption cases are yet to be placed under suspension. The Maharashtra Police itself figures in the top five erring departments.

Among the 202, there are 23 Class I officers, 30 from Class II, and 81 from Class III.

Some of the cases in which these officials have been booked date back to 2016. The statistics are updated as of Dec 1.

The statistics also reveal that most of the officials who have not been suspended are from Nagpur (60), followed by Mumbai (29), Aurangabad (22), Amravati (22), Thane (20) and Nanded (20).

The Rural Development Department tops the list with 50 officials not suspended despite cases, followed by Education and Sports (49), Urban Development (27), Revenue/Registration/Land Records (22) and Police/Prison/Home Guards (17).

An ACB officer said that once a government official is booked in a corruption case, the Bureau shares the details of the case with the department concerned. It is then up to the department to take necessary action.