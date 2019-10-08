Mumbai: 200 first-year MBBS students skip classes

Mumbai: Around 200 first-year MBBS students studying at the Dr R N Cooper Hospital in Mumbai have not attended their classes for the past three days.

This is because they were dumped like animals in the hospital’s ENT ward and nurses’ quarters due to lack of hostel accommodation. All that the institute has provided is one mattress for a pair of students and a pillow each.

They shared one or two washrooms, leading to long queues in the morning when all have classes.