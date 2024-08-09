 Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue

The commuter, Dilnaz Ankleshria, claimed that the ticketing clerk issued a ticket dated August 6. She later tried to pay a fine of Rs 360 via GPay but the app didn’t load due to a technical issue, following which she lost her temper and assaulted the TCs.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 20-year-old nursery teacher from Parel assaulted two female ticket checkers (TCs) at Ghatkopar railway station on August 7 after her ticket was found to be backdated. The commuter, Dilnaz Ankleshria, claimed that the ticketing clerk issued a ticket dated August 6. She later tried to pay a fine of Rs 360 via GPay but the app didn’t load due to a technical issue, following which she lost her temper and assaulted the TCs.

The two Central Railway TCs – Archana Khatpe, 47, and Sangita Mandhare, 45 – approached Kurla railway police station and lodged a complaint against Ankleshria, who was issued a notice under section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complainant in the matter is Khatpe.

FPJ Shorts
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur

On Wednesday, between 3.30pm and 4.00pm, Khatpe, Mandhare and another TC boarded a slow local train at Bhandup headed towards CSMT. During the ticket check, Khatpe found Ankleshria travelling without a ticket. Ankleshria claimed she had bought a ticket but the clerk issued one dated August 6.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Suspends Train Services On Kalyan-Kasara Line After Boulder Collapse Between...
article-image

Ankleshria, who was travelling to Parel, alighted at Ghatkopar and attempted to pay the fine via GPay, which also encountered technical issues. The argument escalated and Ankleshria slapped and kicked Khatpe and Mandhare in the stomach.

Ankleshria claimed she was willing to pay the fine but the TCs forced her to go to the railway police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket...

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...