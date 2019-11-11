Mumbai: 20-year-old killed on railway track after argument over stealing mobile phone

Bilal Shaikh, a 20-year-old man, died after falling on the railway tracks of Reay Road station on Saturday while struggling to break free from another man who dragged him out of the train in a moving train. The accused has been arrested by the Railway police who has also been accused of trying to steal a mobile phone from Bilal’s friend.

Bilal Shaikh was a resident of Koperkhairane, he had boarded a CSMT-bound train from Vashi to go to Haji Ali with two of his female friends.

“Near Reay Road station, he noticed the accused trying to snatch the phone from the hands of one of his friends. After catching him, Bilal wrested the phone away, but the accused grabbed his collar and dragged him out of the coach as the train started moving,” said an officer.

“While the accused managed to land on the platform after jumping, Bilal couldn’t and fell onto the tracks, where he died.”

“We arrested Aalam from Mumbra eight hours after the incident,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police P Bharat Patil.

The accused has been identified as Aalam Shaikh, 26-year-old. He has been arrested earlier as well for petty theft at the Reay Road station. “Shaikh is a repeat offender and has recently served eight months behind bars,” Patil said. The accused was sent to police custody till November 13.