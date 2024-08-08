Mumbai: 20 WR Stations To Get AEDs For Emergency Treatment Of Heart Attacks To Passengers

20 WR stations will have AEDs | WR

Mumbai Central Division of Western Railway has planned to make Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines available at 20 of its railway stations. The device will be handy and will be helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks to passengers at station.

These Automated External Defibrillator machines will be provided at 20 stations on the western railway, namely Churchgate, Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayander, Vasai Road, Nallasopara, Virar, Boisar and Vapi stations.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that Automated External Defibrillator is a handy device used to treat sudden cardiac arrests and will prove helpful for emergency treatment in case of heart attacks to passengers at station. AED is designed in such way that it can be used by common people.

Read Also Attention! Western Railway Extends Trips of Six Special Trains

This facility is being made in collaboration with Rotary Club of Bombay Airport under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).