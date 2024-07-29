Attention! Western Railway Extends Trips of Six Special Trains

Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of six pairs of Special Trains on Special Fare.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus – Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024.

2. Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus - Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 04125 Subedarganj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Weekly Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024.

3. Train No. 01920 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 01st September, 2024. Similarly, 01919 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Tri-Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 31st August, 2024.

4. Train No. 01906 Ahmedabad – Kanpur Central Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 27th August, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 01905 Kanpur Central – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024.

5. Train No. 04166 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 29th August, 2024. Similarly, 04165 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 28th August, 2024.

6. Train No. 04168 Ahmedabad – Agra Cantt Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 26th August, 2024. Similarly, 04167 Agra Cantt – Ahmedabad Weekly Superfast Special has been extended up to 25th August, 2024.

The booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 02200, 04126, 01920, 01906, 04166 & 04168 will open from 31st July, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website.

For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.