Mumbai: 20 weekly summer special trains to be added on Panvel-Rewa route

Central Railway has decided to run Mail Express weekly special trains between Panvel and Rewa to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

01752 weekly Summer special will leave Panvel at 00.45 hrs o­n every Tuesday from 25.04.2023 to 27.06.2023 (10 trips) and arrive Rewa at 20.30 hrs same day

01751 Weekly Summer special will leave Rewa at 00.30 hrs o­n every Monday from 24.04.2023 to 26.06.2023. (10) and arrive Panvel at 23.35 hrs same day

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik , Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, and Satna

*Composition:* One First cum Second AC, One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper, 4 General second class including two guard's brake vans.

*Reservation:* Bookings for special train No *01752* o­n special charges will open o­n *19.04.2023* at all computerised reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

