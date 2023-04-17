 Mumbai: 20 weekly summer special trains to be added on Panvel-Rewa route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 20 weekly summer special trains to be added on Panvel-Rewa route

Mumbai: 20 weekly summer special trains to be added on Panvel-Rewa route

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Central Railway has decided to run Mail Express weekly special trains between Panvel and Rewa to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

01752 weekly Summer special will leave Panvel at 00.45 hrs o­n every Tuesday from 25.04.2023 to 27.06.2023 (10 trips) and arrive Rewa at 20.30 hrs same day

01751 Weekly Summer special will leave Rewa at 00.30 hrs o­n every Monday from 24.04.2023 to 26.06.2023. (10) and arrive Panvel at 23.35 hrs same day

*Halts*: Kalyan, Nashik , Bhusaval, Khandwa, Harda, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, and Satna

Read Also
WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held
article-image

*Composition:* One First cum Second AC, One AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper, 4 General second class including two guard's brake vans.

*Reservation:* Bookings for special train No *01752* o­n special charges will open o­n *19.04.2023* at all computerised reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and other's safety.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway earns ₹438 crore from sale of scrap in FY 2022-23
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 24-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Mumbai: 24-year-old man held for kidnapping, raping minor

12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police

12 Cr worth narcotic drugs disposed by Mumbai Police

2008 Malegaon blast trial: Ex-ATS officer accused of witness disappearance

2008 Malegaon blast trial: Ex-ATS officer accused of witness disappearance

Mumbai: 'Need to ascertain intent of accused given victim's work profile,' Court on tech-firm CEO's...

Mumbai: 'Need to ascertain intent of accused given victim's work profile,' Court on tech-firm CEO's...

Mumbai: Baha'i community to begin 12 days celebration for 'Ridvan'

Mumbai: Baha'i community to begin 12 days celebration for 'Ridvan'