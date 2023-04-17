WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held | Screengrab

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a foreign and recovered 2.4 kg of Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores from Mumbai Airport on Saturday, a customs official said on Monday.

Packet was concealed in a false cavity

The foreign national who had arrived from Entebbe, Uganda was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence after which a packet containing the contraband was recovered from him. The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official further.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on 16 April seized 2.4 kg of Heroin valued at Rs 16.80 crores from a foreign national who arrived from Entebbe, Uganda. Drugs were concealed in a false cavity of a carton.



Following the seizure, the passenger was arrested and further investigations are underway, officials added.

Uzbek national arrested from Chandigarh

An Uzbek national was also arrested on Saturday from Chandigarh following his confession that he had brought 3,208 grams of gold that were found abandoned at Delhi airport on April 13th, officials said.