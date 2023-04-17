 WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held

WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held

The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official further.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held | Screengrab

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Customs has arrested a foreign and recovered 2.4 kg of Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores from Mumbai Airport on Saturday, a customs official said on Monday.

Packet was concealed in a false cavity

The foreign national who had arrived from Entebbe, Uganda was identified and caught on the basis of specific intelligence after which a packet containing the contraband was recovered from him. The packet was concealed in a false cavity of a carton, said the official further.

Following the seizure, the passenger was arrested and further investigations are underway, officials added.

Uzbek national arrested from Chandigarh

An Uzbek national was also arrested on Saturday from Chandigarh following his confession that he had brought 3,208 grams of gold that were found abandoned at Delhi airport on April 13th, officials said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Airport customs seize gold worth ₹5 crore, flyer from Dubai and lounge staff held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held

WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held

Panvel civic body celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with much fanfare

Panvel civic body celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti with much fanfare

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 to be held at CKT College

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on National Education Policy 2020 to be held at CKT College

Bombay HC dismisses petitions challenging delimitation of BMC wards back to 227 from 236

Bombay HC dismisses petitions challenging delimitation of BMC wards back to 227 from 236

IIT Bombay inaugurates new Koita Centre for Digital Health

IIT Bombay inaugurates new Koita Centre for Digital Health