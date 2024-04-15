Mumbai: 2 Youths Killed While Driving Triple Seat On Bike In Dadar; 1 Critical

2 Youths Killed While Driving Triple Seat On Bike In Dadar; 1 Critical | Representative pic

Mumbai: Two youths died in a road accident while they were driving triple seats at Dadar’s Senapati Bapat Road on Sunday night. The third man is currently battling for life at KEM Hospital, the police said on Monday. The two deceased are identified as Bhavesh Dharme, 27, and Nilesh Patil, 25, who was driving the two-wheeler motorcycle, along with Vikas Sonawane, 28, who is currently in critical care.

According to the Mahim traffic police, they were alerted about the accident between 11 and 11:30 pm on Sunday. When they reached the spot, they found a Honda bike in an unrecognizable condition near a private bus, and next to it was Patil lying in a pool of blood. Bhavesh Dharme and Vikas Sonawane were found in two different directions on the almost-empty road.

“The whole road was empty with some buses parked at the side of the road. It was empty for bikes and even four-wheelers to pass by comfortably so what could have happened is that the already speeding bike might have hit the speed bumper which may have led to them losing their balance. The one driving couldn’t control the vehicle, then crashed onto the private bus,” said a senior police official.

The official continued, “Since the bike was speeding, even the collision with the bus couldn’t stop it, hence the bike dragged the driver and others. All three, as per preliminary reports by the doctors, have severe head injuries along with other injuries on their bodies. But the cause of death is due to severe injuries to the head and skull.”

The three were going towards Dadar on the southbound of the Senapati Bapat Road. The third individual, Sonawane, is still unconscious and currently critical. “Till he is stable enough to talk, we cannot say much about where they were traveling or why they were traveling so late. Any more details about the deceased will be known after the victim starts talking to give his statement,” the official said.

The one driving, Patil, will be the accused, but he has died in the accident. The Mahim police said they will be filing a FIR against Patil for driving recklessly, which is currently under process. Police suspect that Patil was in an inebriated condition which made him not see the speed bumper while driving, and all of them were without helmets. Police didn’t find a driving license on Patil as well.

The Mahim police officials said that they looked at the CCTV camera footage of the spot which clearly shows that Patil was speeding, and missed the speedbreaker on the road. Police are yet to receive a formal postmortem report from the KEM hospital to conclude the actual incident and if Patil had consumed alcohol.

The Mahim police will soon register the FIR against Patil for driving without helmet, without license, speeding, driving triple seat, causing death due to negligence, rash driving, dangerous driving, etc, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.