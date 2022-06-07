Mumbai: 2 years on, MMRCL sorting out details to shift Aarey car shed | File photo: PTI

Two years since the Maharashtra government passed the orders to shift the Metro depot out of Aarey, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in a reply to an activist’s letter last week has said it is still sorting out details of shifting and has assured that there is no flouting of any order or directive.

The delay over the Metro-3 car shed has been continuing as the Centre has urged the state government to keep the car shed at Aarey. However, the state government, which declared the 600-acre land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a forest, wants it shifted to Kanjurmarg. Activists, meanwhile, have alleged that MMRCL has not been following the state government’s orders regarding the Metro lines.

Regarding his complaint to the government, activist Zoru Bhathena said, “I had lodged a complaint with the state government, pointing out that MMRCL was merely carrying out work for their test track, and that no work was being carried out to connect Metro3 and Metro6 lines.”

In a reply through a letter, the MMRCL said, “Both lines 3 and 6 are high-capacity rail-based mass transit systems that are required to serve Mumbaikars transit needs for a long time. Therefore, all related technical details are required to be sorted out for physical implementation of government orders of shifting the depot. Please rest assured that all ongoing works in the Aarey are strictly in line with the extent orders of the government and there is no flouting of any order or directive.”

The activist said that he received a reply from MMRCL that it hasn’t been able to physically implement the connecting of tracks as they are still ‘sorting out’ technical details. He said, “It is clear that MMRCL has no interest in following the state government’s orders. However, what remains to be seen is how the state government tackles this breach.”

In the most recent development on April 7, the Bombay High Court had requested the Union and State governments to sort out their differences and make a fresh start on the Metro 3 line project. The Bench adjourned the matter to June 10. However, on Monday AG Kumbhakoni for State and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the Union sought an adjournment of three weeks.