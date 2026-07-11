Mumbai: 2 Teenage Boys Die After Drowning In Dahisar Quarry; Probe Launched - VIDEO

2 teenagers boys drown in Dahisar quarry. |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two of four teenage boys drowned in a quarry at Dahisar East in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 10:26 AM at Shaikh Khadan in Ketkipada, Dahisar East, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The visuals captured showed the bodies of the two victims being recovered by the police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), who rescued them and rushed them to BDBA Shatabdi Hospital, where they were declared dead.

Local residents raise safety concerns

Reacting to the incident, a local resident said, "Every year, three to four teenagers die here. Children come from places like Andheri and Bandra just to have fun. Their parents think they have gone to college. Imagine the pain they will go through when they learn about what has happened to their kids."

He further appealed to the authorities, saying, "This is a forest area, and my request to the administration is to preserve it. However, after any excavation or digging work is carried out here, the pits should be filled or secured so that such incidents do not occur again."

The two victims were identified as Piyush Gupta, 19, and Om Ankush Singh, 19. Both died after drowning in a quarry that was reportedly 10 to 15 feet deep.

Police launch investigation

According to the Times of India, Piyush Gupta and Om Ankush Singh, who lived in Kandivali and Andheri, respectively, along with their classmates Aman Giri, 17, and Divyesh Patel, 17, skipped college on Saturday and headed to Shaikh Khadan Compound near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Dahisar East.

The report stated that all four were first-year Commerce students at a degree college in Kandivali. One of the boys told police that they had consumed beer near the quarry before entering the water. None of them knew how to swim.

According to police, at around 10.20 am, Singh and Gupta ventured into deeper water while their friends remained near the edge. After moving into deeper water, both began struggling to stay afloat. Their friends threw their bags into the water in an attempt to help them hold on and pull themselves out. However, the attempt failed.

Later, one of the boys called the control room. Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, retrieved both victims and took them to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Following the incident, police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).