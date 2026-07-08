Jalgaon Tragedy: Three Teenagers Die After Drowning In Water-Filled Quarry While Taking Selfies

Three teenagers drowned in a water-filled abandoned quarry on Chopda Road in Amalner tehsil |

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, three teenagers drowned in a water-filled abandoned quarry on Chopda Road in Amalner tehsil while allegedly attempting to take a selfie.

The incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to Jalgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrikant Dhivare, police and local residents rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The three boys were rescued from the quarry and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Speaking to the media, Dhivare said, "Yesterday evening, near the bridge on the Amalner highway, there was a water-filled quarry. Three boys aged 14, 15 and 16 had gone there to take selfies."

#WATCH | Jalgaon, Maharashtra: On the drowning of three boys while taking a selfie, Jalgaon SP Shrikant Dhivare says, “Yesterday evening, near the bridge on the Amalner highway, there was a water-filled quarry. Three boys—aged 14, 15, and 16—had gone there to take selfies. It… pic.twitter.com/vMAFz20M4W — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

"It appears they slipped and fell into the water. Our team rushed to the scene, and the boys were immediately taken to a private clinic. Unfortunately, they had already died due to drowning. The water at the accident site is estimated to be around 14 to 15 feet deep. They were all juveniles," he added.

According to Republic World, the victims have been identified as Manav Ratnani, Kartik Udhwani and Dinesh Panjwani. The three friends were reportedly standing on a narrow elevated platform in the middle of the water-filled quarry while taking selfies.

As the boys were trying to take photos, one of them reportedly lost his footing and slipped into the deep water. Another friend tried to pull him to safety by grabbing his hand, while the third jumped in to help. However, all three lost their balance and fell into the quarry. Since none of them knew how to swim, they all drowned.

Rescue operation launched

A passing autorickshaw driver who witnessed the incident immediately called for help and another bystander alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, Police Inspector Dattatraya Karande, Tehsildar CU Patil, Talathi Ashfaq Pinjari and local residents launched a rescue operation and pulled the three teenagers out of the quarry. They were rushed to Dr Anil Shinde's Hospital, where doctors declared all three brought dead.