Mumbai: 2 Schoolboys Drown To Death In Water Tank At Aarey Colony |

Mumbai: Two schoolboys drowned on Friday while swimming in a water tank at a cattle shed near Modern Bakery Junction in Aarey Colony, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Following the incident, teams from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 Ambulance and BMC ward staff rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The boys were subsequently pulled out of the water and rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

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Two boys declared brought dead

According to initial reports, the deceased have been identified as Zaib Patel, 15, and Nakhib Patel, 13. The incident was reported at around 11:55 am on August 21 near Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery Junction, in Aarey Colony. The concerned Assistant Medical Officer of HBT Hospital informed the authorities at around 1:48 pm that both boys had been declared brought dead.

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Students reportedly absent from school

The boys were reportedly students of Jogeshwari Gunfa English Medium Secondary School. Where Zaib was studying in Class 10, while Nakhib was in Class 9. The school principal, Dhumal, confirmed that both boys were students of the school and said they were reportedly absent on Friday.

Police investigate circumstances

The incident was reported by the C.P. Control. Moreover as the police officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, further details into the matter are awaited.