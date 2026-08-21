Caught On Cam: Family Of 3 Dies Trying To Save Teenage Son From Suicide In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | X @AMIT_GUJJU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A couple and their 19-year-old son fell to their deaths from a hill while the parents attempted to stop the teenager from committing suicide in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Friday, police said.

The tragedy unfolded in the Tisgaon area under Waluj MIDC in the afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, Kunal Chandgude (19) went up the hill around 10 am, allegedly intending to commit suicide following a dispute with his parents about wanting a mobile phone.

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The parents, Murlidhar (48) and Sangita Chandgude, residents of the Zalta Phata area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, arrived there to stop him.

An official said police and villagers tried to convince Kunal not to jump, and the fire brigade was also called in, and they tried to place a net below. But the teen kept changing his position.

Even as his father tried to console and convince him, Kunal jumped, and the father went after him, falling to his death. Horrified, the mother also jumped off the hill and died, the official said.

The bodies were recovered by the police and were sent for further formalities, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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