Mumbai’s Seven Young Athletes Overcome Hardships To Win Gold, Help India Clinch Championship Trophy In Bhutan | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan has praised seven young athletes from Mumbai who have overcome financial hardships, limited facilities and inadequate training to win individual gold medals and help India clinch the championship trophy at the South Asian Boxing Langdi Championship held in Bhutan.

Chavan, who remains active on social media and regularly speaks about government schemes, party initiatives and social issues, highlighted the achievements of the seven players in a social media post.

The seven champions — Viraj Bhilare, Gaurav Sonawane, Rugved Rahul Mohite, Prathamesh Chavan, Shri Dhadham, Prathamesh Pagare and Rishabh Ingle — grew up in Mumbai’s chawls and ordinary families. Despite facing financial constraints, limited resources and the lack of proper training facilities, they went on to make their mark at an international-level championship.

All seven players won individual gold medals, contributing to India’s victory and securing the championship trophy.

Their journey from cramped chawl surroundings and public playgrounds to the international championship has been described as an inspiring story of determination, hard work and perseverance.

By drawing attention to their relatively overlooked achievement, Chavan’s social media post has generated discussion online. His gesture of recognising and appreciating the young athletes’ success has also received praise.