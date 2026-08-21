Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: Check Date, Time, TV Channel And Where To Watch

Credits: Twitter

Neeraj Chopra will return to action as he takes on a star studded field at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. Chopra recently won the Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medal and will aim to put on a good show with the Asian Games 2026 also on the horizon.

The Indian javelin ace will however face stiff challenge, with Sri Lanka's Romesh Pathirage, Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch and Germany’s Julian Weber all in contention.

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Neeraj Chopra will eye the top spot at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 after winning silver at last month’s Commonwealth Games. The Indian javelin star will compete at Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne on Friday, August 21, marking his fourth appearance at the Athletissima meet.

Chopra faces a star-studded field, including athletes who have won the last four Olympic and World Championship javelin titles. Sri Lanka’s Pathirage, who leads the world rankings with a 92.62m throw in Rome in June, will also compete.

Neeraj Chopra’s event time

Javelin throw: 11:52 PM IST, Friday, August 21

Where to watch in India

Live streaming: Diamond League’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema

TV: Sports18

With the Diamond League Finals standings in focus, Chopra will need a strong performance in Lausanne to boost his chances of qualifying for the season-ending final in Brussels.