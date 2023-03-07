Mumbai: 2 Nigerian nationals held for carrying cocaine capsules worth ₹30 Cr hidden in stomach | FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly smuggling 2.976 kg cocaine valued at Rs 29.76 crores. The cocaine were concealed in 167 capsules inside their body cavities.



According to the DRI sources, based on intelligence information that narcotic substance may be smuggled into India by two Nigerian nationals, who were travelling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from Mumbai DRI, at the CSMI Airport.

The suspected passengers were intercepted by the DRI team on March 3. They were suspected to have concealed narcotic substance, by body packing and hence were produced before the court, who ordered their medical examination. Medical examination confirmed that the two passengers had ingested capsules containing some substance.



"The passengers purged a total of 167 capsules over the period of 3 days. The substance wrapped in those capsules tested positive for Cocaine. Total 2.976 kg of cocaine has been recovered from those capsules and seized under the NDPS Act. The illicit international market value of the contraband is about Rs 29.76 crore," said a DRI source.



Both the passengers were arrested and have been put under judicial custody, he said.