Mumbai: Intelligence agency arrests two in ₹25 crore cocaine smuggling case 

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested two persons, including a Nigerian woman for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth ₹25 crore. The agency has seized 2.58 kg of Cocaine concealed in 12 soap bars.

According to the DRI, based on certain intelligence that narcotic drugs is being smuggled into India by a passenger who was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai, surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) Airport.

"The suspected passenger was intercepted by the team of DRI officers in the early hours of Monday and a thorough search of the passenger’s baggage resulted in the recovery of 2.58 kg of Cocaine concealed in 12 soap bars being carried by the said passenger inside his trolley bag. The illicit international market value of the contraband is above ₹25 crore," said a DRI official.

He added, "In a swift follow up to nab the ultimate beneficiary, the officers laid a trap and apprehended the recipient. The passenger along with the recipient have been put under arrest and remanded to DRI Custody."

The agency is now probing who had supplied the contraband to the passenger and who was the recipient supposed to further deliver the consignment of drugs.

