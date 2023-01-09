Mumbai: 2 men try to steal manhole lid in Juhu, flee in auto after being spotted; video surfaces

Screengrab of the CCTV video of two men trying to steal manhole lid in Juhu. |

A video from Mumbai's Juhu area has surfaced on Twitter, in which two men could be seen trying to steal a manhole lid or cover at midnight. The video has been captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

What does the video show?

In this video posted by Twitter user named Nazia Sayed, two men appear near a manhole on footpath, trying to lift up the lid. An auto is seen parked on the road near the manhole. As they both scramble to take off the lid and run away, an entry gate of the house in front of the manhole suddenly opens up and resident comes out to see what was going on.

As soon as one of them spots the resident coming out, he rushes to the driving seat of the auto, followed by his partner. Before the resident tries to stop or question, both of them flee the location without taking the manhole lid with them.

'Manhole lids start disappearing midnight'

Tweeting the video, Nazia Sayed wrote: Huge tragedy awaits the residents of Juhu after manhole lids start disappearing in the middle of night. Residents complain about a gang who steals the manhole covers in the posh Juhu area at night. Mumbai Police yet to take any action.

Watch the entire video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police take details, netizens suggest trick to catch the thieves

Mumbai Police was quick to respond to the tweet within minute and asked Sayed to share the exact location. Sayed shared the detailed of the location where the aforementioned incident took place.

While some people expressed shock over the video on Twitter, some suggested that noting the number plate of the auto in which the two fled could help in catching them.