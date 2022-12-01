Mumbai: 2 Malad lakes to be revived, to be made visitor-friendly

YouTube screengrab

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will rejuvenate two lakes in Malad which are in a bad condition. There are 18 natural ponds in Malad areas, out of these, 15 are in possession of the state government. The remaining three i.e. Shantaram, Posari and Lotus are in possession of BMC.

After a recent visit to Malad, Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha issued directions to BMC to undertake cleaning of the natural ponds.

According to Senior civic officer, “The BMC has undertaken rejuvenation of Posari and Shantaram and made provision of Rs2.16 crore and Rs 4.83 crore respectively.”

BJP corporator Malad Vinod Mishra said, “I have been following the issue since 2019. Last month, I had written a letter to Lodha ji and requested him to hand over the remaining 15 ponds to BMC and make funds available to revive the ponds.”

“Malad is the only area in Mumbai which has 18 natural ponds, many of which are in a bad condition. The water is so polluted that we often see dead fish in the ponds. It needs to be rejuvenated. These ponds can be developed as public places. I welcome the BMC’s move to rejuvenate the lakes,” said Mishra.

The BMC will install rain curtain walls, a three-tier waterfall, a fountain, a gazebo, multi-use soft edges across the lake, decorative lighting for children’s play areas; a walking track and a place for Yoga will be made around the water body. A grand entrance will be constructed to attract footfall. An amphitheatre is also planned to beautify the place.