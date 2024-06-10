Mumbai: 2, Including 10-Year-Old killed As Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses In Vikhroli; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a father and son died when a portion of a five-storey under construction building collapsed on Sunday night in Vikhroli West. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued a stop-work notice to the construction site, as per sources.

As per information received from the BMC, a portion of parapet iron beam and slab of an under construction building collapsed near Tata powerhouse, Park Site, at 11 pm on Sunday. The fire brigade along with ward officials rushed to the spot and found some portions of the building were hanging precariously.

The fireman removed the hanging structures using tools. The father and the son trapped in the rubble were rescued by the team and were taken to Rajawadi Hospital in a private vehicle by the locals. However, they succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The victim, identified as Nagesh Ramchandra Reddy (38 years), was working as a watchman on the site for the past two years. "His 10-year-old son Rohit Reddy had come to deliver dinner to his father. Since it was raining heavily, Nagesh told his son to wait for some time and they both died in a tragic incident. Strict action should be taken on the construction site for negligence. We want justice for him," said a local resident.

Meanwhile, immediately after the incident, SRA is understood to have issued a stop work notice to the construction site for further investigation, said sources.