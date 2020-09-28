Mumbai: 2 held with fake RTO smart cards

Two people were arrested for allegedly making fake registration certificate (RC) smart cards of different regional transport offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra, police in Mumbai said on Monday.

Jayesh Gopalji Mehta (50) and Avinash Rajaram Borkar (40), both residents of Kandivali suburb, were held by Unit XII of the Crime Branch on a tip-off while one of them was on his way to Dahisar to deliver one such fake RC card, an official said.

"We have recovered 18 fake RC cards from them as well as other materials used for forgery. They have remanded in police custody till September 30," he said.