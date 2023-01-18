Mumbai: 2 held in bid to smuggle gold worth ₹ 4.5 crore

Representative Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons from the international airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 8.230kg of gold in the form of paste, valued at Rs4.54 crore. The suspects were travelling from Dubai and had concealed gold paste in undergarments, which made it extremely difficult to detect. “This is a unique modus operandi, indicating the uphill task faced by the officers of DRI in checking syndicates involved in gold smuggling into the country,” an official said. Further investigation is underway to unravel the complete chain of persons involved in the illegal inflow of gold, officials said.