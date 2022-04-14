Mumbai: 2 die as biker hits friend's two-wheeler at Kherwadi

A biker and a pillion rider were knocked off by another speeding biker on the northbound arm of Kalanagar Junction Flyover Bridge in Bandra (E) in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Kherwadi Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused biker, who lost control of his KTM bike and rammed into the deceased's vehicle; thrown off their two-wheeler, the duo dashed into a car.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to the police, three friends – Prashast Singh, 22, Tejas Solanki, 21, and Valerino Samson, 22 -- all residents of Matunga in central Mumbai had hit the road on two high end motorcycles for a night ride.

At around 2 am, when the bikers -- Singh, who was riding a Benelli bike, MH-01-DQ-2599, with Solanki riding pillion, and Samson with his KTM bike, MH-01-CG-7252, reached the Kala Nagar Junction Flyover Bridge on the north bound arm, Samson allegedly lost control and hit Singh's motorcycle from the rear.

Due to the hit from the rear, Singh's bike skid and hit a divider, throwing the duo on the other side of the road; they might have survived the fall but for a four-wheeler coming from the opposite side of the road.

The collision and the commotion brought a police patrol van from Kherwadi police station scurrying to the spot, which ferried the injured bikers to the civic-run Sion Hospital.

Singh and Solanki were declared brought dead by the doctors while Samson was found to have sustained minor injuries. A preliminary probe has revealed that even though the four wheeler had hit the deceased from the front, it was allegedly Samson's fault who lost control of his bike and rammed into Singh's bike from the rear.

Sources also said that not one of them was wearing a helmet; Singh and Solanki's faces were smashed due to the collision.

Based on these findings, a case has been registered and Samson has been arrested; he was subsequently produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:25 PM IST