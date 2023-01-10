Mumbai: 2 bio-methanisation plants with 2.5 tonnes capacity coming up in city soon!

Mumbai: 2 bioplants with 2.5 tonnes capacity coming up in city soon! | File

Mumbai: The BMC has floated a tender to appoint a contractor who can set up a bio-methanisation plant to process 2.5 tonnes of wet waste daily.

It will come up at the Sewri’s TB Hospital, while formalities are underway to set up another plant, with the same capacity at the KEM Hospital, Parel. The fuel generated from the Sewri plant will be used in the canteen of the civic hospital whereas street lights will be powered with the electricity output.

Project to save up atleast Rs 45 lakh

This will be Sewri's second such facility as the process to install a plant, with 300 kg processing capacity, on the Civic Estate Department's property is already underway. The project will annually save up to Rs30 lakh cost of gas consumption and Rs15 lakh incurred on electricity bills, said the civic sources.

The move is in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 which talk about achieving waste management at source. Hence, saving the cost incurred on transporting the material to the dumping ground.

“Around five tonnes of waste is generated daily in hotels under the F-South ward which comprises Dadar, Parel and Sewri areas. The wet waste collected from here can be utilised for biomethanation plants. Every night a van will go to collect the waste from these hotels,” said the civic official. A no objection certificate is awaited from the KEM Hospital to set up the plant in its premises. Once the contract is finalised, it will take two months time for installation, the official added.

The management of solid waste has always been a biggest challenge in Mumbai. Currently, the city generates around 6,300 metric tonnes of garbage per day. To resolve the issue to an extent, the BMC made it mandatory for the bulk waste generators like housing societies or commercial establishments having an area of more than 20,000 sq m or generating 100 kg waste daily to treat it in their premises.

First mini plant started last year

Location

Haji Ali

Output

2 metric tonnes of wet waste into 300 power units

Proposed Sewri plant to annually save…

Rs30 lakh for gas

Rs15 lakh for power bills

Processing capacity

2.5 tonnes

Read Also PAPs of Sewri-Worli elevated road to be rehabilitate in Shirodkar market