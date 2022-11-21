e-Paper Get App
PAPs of Sewri-Worli elevated road to be rehabilitate in Shirodkar market

The elevated road project connecting MTHL and Coastal Road is 31 percent complete.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:17 PM IST
Worli-Sewri Connector |
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that the residents from G and F South wards affected due to the construction of Sewri-Worli elevated road will be rehabilitated in the redevelopment project of the Shirodkar market. The elevated road project connecting MTHL and Coastal Road is 31 percent complete.

Shinde, who chaired a meeting, dissected that the rehabilitation of the project affected residents and stall owners from the market should be properly and timely carried out by drawing out a detailed project plan.

He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority to carry out in time bound manner the land acquisition for the market building, agreement with the residents and market redevelopment plan.

He also asked the BMC and MMRDA to mutually decide the rent to be provided to the residents and take into account the problems faced by them.

