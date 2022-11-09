Mumbai: Man dies after falling in a pit dug for Worli–Sewri connector

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: A 58-year-man died after he fell into a 10-feet deep uncovered pit near Century Mill in Worli on Monday evening. According to the police, the pit was dug by a private contractor engaged by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for construction of Worli-Sewri connector flyover that will connect Worli to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea-link (MTHL).

The incident occurred at around 7.00pm on Monday when the deceased, Pradeep Dhondu Ambekar, 58, a retired employee of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and a resident of Century Mill Compound in Prabhadevi was walking back home from BDD Chawl in Worli when he fell in an uncovered pit, informed the local residents.

As per the news agency Hindustan Times report, the recently-built road does not have street lights, the deceased perhaps did not notice the pit and fell in it. The contractor left the pit uncovered and this led to the accident.

“We are yet to register any offence in the matter and will record statement of the family members of the deceased and that of the contractor before deciding further course of action,” a police officer informed Hindustan Times.