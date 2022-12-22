Bhopal: BMC commissioner instructs for speedy completion of Bio CNG, NTPC plants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary, on Thursday, instructed for speedy completion of Bio CNG and NTPC plant at Adampur Chhawani.

A BMC team led by commissioner visited the site and took stock of progress of Bio CNG and NTPC plants. BMC commissioner instructed for completion of transportation of RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) as it is a useful feed for pyrolysis, gasification, and combustion since it grants a reasonably high heating value, easy transport. The two plants are expected to produce 400 ton/day charcoal and Bio CNG, according to BMC officials.

Plants are being developed to convert the waste into torrefied charcol ( coal) for power generation. Torrefaction removes moisture and volatiles from biomass, leaving bio-coal. Biomass can be an important energy source. A MoU to this effect was signed between KVS Chowdhary on behalf of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, NTPC and RNG Private Limited in October 2021.

As per the MoU, the administration has provided land to NTPC in Adampur Chhawani, the dumping hub of city waste, to install the plant to produce coal from 400 tons of dry waste daily. NTPC is making investment on the project. Besides disposal of dry waste, another contract was also signed with RNG Private Limited to produce BIO- CNG from wet waste.

The commissioner has instructed for the construction of a boundary wall at the site. The team also inspected the dead animal crematorium and ABC centre. The commissioner has instructed for plantation at animal crematorium.