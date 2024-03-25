Mumbai: 2 Arrested For Stealing From Residence Of Retired Naval Dockyard Officer; Gold Recovered

2 Arrested For Stealing From Residence Of Retired Naval Dockyard Officer; Gold Recovered | Representational Image

Mumbai: The incident came to light when Surendra Jasud (63), a retired naval dockyard officer, filed a complaint with the police station to register an FIR against unidentified individuals.

Last year, Jasud and his family had visited their hometown. However, on January 21, 2023, unknown individuals allegedly broke into their residence, forcefully entered their home, and stole jewelry valued at Rs 12.30 lakhs from their cupboard. The police registered an FIR against unidentified suspects regarding the incident.

Subsequent investigations revealed the involvement of two suspects, Nitin Chivilkar (42) and Arbaz Mansuri (25), who were already incarcerated at Aurther Road Jail on charges of theft filed by the Chembur police. The police sought custody of the duo from the court and subsequently arrested them.

During interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime. Mansuri disclosed the location where they had concealed the stolen gold.

The police recovered 23 grams of gold from the accused. Additionally, one more suspect remains at large. The duo has been charged under sections 380 (theft), 454 (trespassing), and 457 (housebreaking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).