Mumbai: 2 Arrested After Alleged Security Breach At NMACC In BKC; Police Say No Link To PM Modi’s Visit |

Mumbai: Three people detained by Mumbai Police following an alleged security breach at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) have no connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, police have clarified.

According to an IANS report, the incident occurred on Monday when three individuals allegedly used a suspicious government identity card and forced their way past security into Jio World Plaza in BKC. One of the individuals was allegedly carrying a firearm.

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Following the incident, police detained three individuals and subsequently arrested two in connection with the alleged security breach. The firearm recovered from one of them was found to be licensed, according to reports.

FIR registered at BKC Police Station

Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said an FIR had been registered at BKC Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to impersonating a public servant and unlawful entry while carrying a weapon.

One of those detained has been reportedly identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, who allegedly claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Parekh was reportedly carrying an identity card that purported to identify him as a PMO official. During security verification, personnel allegedly discovered that the document was forged, leading to his detention and questioning.

Parekh was reportedly accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a firearm. The weapon was recovered by security personnel and was subsequently found to be licensed, according to information cited by news agency ANI.

Police probe motive behind entry

Mumbai Police are questioning the two arrested men to ascertain their motive for allegedly entering the premises with a firearm and forged identification documents.

Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged security breach and why the accused purportedly posed as government officials.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting further investigation into the case.

Police have clarified that the incident has no connection with Prime Minister Modi's visit to Mumbai on Tuesday.

PM Modi to attend Global Fintech Fest

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai, one of the world's major annual fintech conferences.

The four-day GFF 2026 is being held under the theme, “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”

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