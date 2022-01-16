Mumbai 1993 serial blast accused Salim Gazi dies of cardiac arrest in Pakistan

The most wanted 1993 serial blast accused Salim Gazi, a member of the Dawood gang and close aide of Chota Shakeel died on Saturday in Pakistan's Karachi, ANI quoted Mumbai Police sources as saying on Sunday.

According to the police sources, Gazi suffered a cardiac arrest and died. He had been reportedly suffering from high blood pressure and other ailments for the last few days.

Around 257 people had died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

Last year, Yusuf Memon, who was serving life imprisonment at Nashik Road Central Jail, had died of a heart attack. He was the brother of the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts mastermind, Tiger Menon.

Last year, one of the key aides of Shakeel, Faheem Machmach, also died due to health issues.

Yusuf’s brother Tiger was a key co-conspirator in the blast plot along with Dawood Ibrahim.

Gazi had fled Mumbai soon after the 1993 serial blasts along with several other members of Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim's gang. Since then, Salim Gazi was said to be hiding in the UAE earlier before settling in Pakistan.

