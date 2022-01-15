Maharashtra govt to be present in court on behalf of ATS: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Malegaon Blast case

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday said that the state govt is worried as witnesses are becoming hostile in Malegaon Blast case and thus the government has decided of giving the advocate.

"NIA has this inquiry and is monitoring it. Maharashtra govt is worried as witnesses are becoming hostile. So we've thought of giving our advocate. Maha govt will be present in court on behalf of ATS," Walse Patil was quoted a saying by ANI.

At present, the special court is conducting a day-to-day trial in the case. So far, 16 witnesses have turned hostile in the case.

Six people were killed and over 100 others were injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Along with Purohit and Kulkarni, four others, including BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, are facing trial in the case under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for committing terrorist activities and criminal conspiracy.

All the accused in the case are out on bail.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 03:59 PM IST