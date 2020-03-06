Mumbai Local Train: 17,000 men caught for travelling in ladies' coaches on Western Railway

Recently, CCTV cameras were installed in women’s compartments of a few trains on Western Railway and Central Railway. The Integral Coach Factory which is Chennai acting on the direction of the Railway ministry will soon manufacture trains that connect CCTV surveillance to screens in the cabins of the motorman and GRP guard.

The number of atrocities against women increased in 2019, with crimes such as rape, kidnapping, and domestic abuse saw a spike, revealed the Economic Survey's findings.

In 2019, a crime against women has increased to 37,567 against 35,497 in 2018. Of these 37,567 cases, rape has risen to 5,412 against 4,974, kidnapping and abduction 8,382 against 6,825, cruelty by husband and relatives 7,564 against 6,862.