Mumbai: 17, Including Four Women Evacuated After Fire Erupts At Malad Shopping Centre

Mumbai: Around 17 people, including four women were safely rescued by fire officials after a fire broke out at a shopping center in Malad West on Wednesday evening. The fire was extinguished within two hours and no one was reported injured in the incident, confirmed fire officials.

A fire broke out in a two-storey 'Acme' shopping center on Jain Mandir road in Malad West at 6.50 pm on Wednesday. Since the fire took place during rush hours, a dozen people were feared to be trapped on the first and second floors of the shopping center. The fire officials along with police and P North ward staff immediately rushed to the spot and started fire fighting operations.

Fire declared as 'level one'

The fire was confined to an air-conditioned unit on the first floor. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture and other materials in two to three shops on the first floor. The fire was declared as level one (minor). Five engines with four water tankers were sent on the spot. Two small hose lines of five motor pumps were in operation. Ventilation was carried out by opening the windows.

As per the fire official, "The fire was immediately prevented from spreading and brought under control within an hour. Shoppers and some of the customers ran out of the building. Still, eight people on the first floor and nine persons stranded on the second floor were brought down by staircase with breathing apparatus.'

Ravindra Ambulgekar, chief fire officer said, "Prima facie fire broke out in AC unit. People stranded on two floors were immediately brought down safely." The exact cause can be ascertained after further investigation.