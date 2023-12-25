 Mumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface

The fire was successfully extinguished by public using the hydrant system before the arrival of the fire brigade.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

In a concerning incident, a potentially catastrophic fire was reported at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel on Monday. About 25 to 30 motorcycles in the open parking area were engulfed in flames. The incident occurred on the third floor at around 1:46 pm.

No injuries reported

The fire was successfully extinguished by public using the hydrant system before the arrival of the fire brigade. The fire was completely extinguished by 1:40 pm, just minutes after it was reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Visuals of the fire surface

Videos of the shocking fire showed bikes engulfed in flames. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer...

Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer...

Chunabhatti Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Suspects; 1 Accused Still At Large

Chunabhatti Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Suspects; 1 Accused Still At Large

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Video Surfaces

Mumbai Police Wishes You Merry Christmas In Secret Santa Style

Mumbai Police Wishes You Merry Christmas In Secret Santa Style