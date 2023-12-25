Mumbai: 25-30 Bikes At Phoenix Mall In Lower Parel Catch Fire; Visuals Surface

In a concerning incident, a potentially catastrophic fire was reported at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel on Monday. About 25 to 30 motorcycles in the open parking area were engulfed in flames. The incident occurred on the third floor at around 1:46 pm.

No injuries reported

The fire was successfully extinguished by public using the hydrant system before the arrival of the fire brigade. The fire was completely extinguished by 1:40 pm, just minutes after it was reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

#MumbaiFire at Phoenix mall, Lower Parel parking lot



Lot of #traffic nearby



Source : Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/h90t90x7QR — Jitu 🧢 (@jituk9) December 25, 2023

Visuals of the fire surface

Videos of the shocking fire showed bikes engulfed in flames. It remains unclear what caused the fire.