Mumbai: 150 Tablighi Jamaat attendees from city booked

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Azad Maidan Police station on April 2, 10 members of Tablighi Jamaat from Mumbai, went with around 140 others to attend the event and returned to the city afterwards. But none of these 150-odd people reported to the local authorities or to the civic hospitals for medical check-ups, mandatory as per the state's CoVID-19 guidelines.

Further, the FIR mentions that all 150 people participated in the event despite knowing that a large number of foreign nationals would be present and there was considerable risk of getting infected. After the gathering, they returned to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra and failed to disclose their travel history to local authorities or go to their nearest hospital for check-ups, knowing fully well they could spread the virus, thereby committing an act of negligence.