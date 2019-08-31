Mumbai: 15-year-old student dies after collapsing in school premises

On Friday morning, a 15-year-old student of Podar International School, Nerul, died after he collapsed on the school premises.

According to the Hindustan Times, the student was identified as Soumya Bhatnagar, a Class 10 student, resided in sector 18, Nerul, with his family, and had been absent at school for the past few days as he allegedly had a high fever. The incident took place on Friday at around 7.20 am, when Soumya had an epileptic fit near the computer room at the school and collapsed.

An official from the school told the leading daily, “On Friday, Bhatnagar came to school after six days. Around 8 am, when he was sitting in front of a computer in the lab, he suddenly collapsed. The other students raised an alarm and our in-house nurses examined him. We informed his parents and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. After checking him, the doctors asked us to take him to DY Patil Hospital. But within a few minutes of us and his parents reaching there, the doctors declared him dead.” The official said CCTV cameras captured Bhatnagar collapsing in the computer room. He was rushed to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul where he was declared dead before arrival. The exact cause of death was not known as autopsy report was awaited