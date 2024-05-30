Mumbai: 13 Malls Flout Fire Norms, More Inspections Ahead As Safety Blitz Continues |

Mumbai: Mumbai: In the wake of the devastating blaze at a gaming parlor in Rajkot that claimed 28 precious lives, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has intensified its scrutiny of the city's malls. The ongoing inspections have exposed a startling revelation – 13 out of the 55 malls examined so far have been found lacking in compliance with the fire safety act's notice.

The upscale H/West ward (Bandra, Santacruz, Khar) has emerged as the area with the highest number of non-compliant malls, with three malls failing to meet the required standards. This is closely followed by D ward (Grant Road), P/South ward (Goregaon), and R/Central (Borivali) ward, where two malls each were found to be in violation. These 13 malls will be issued notices, compelling them to furnish comprehensive details regarding the upkeep of their fire systems within the next 30 days.

Santosh Damodar Sawant, Chief Fire Officer (i/c) said, "We initiated a six-day citywide inspection on May 26th to assess fire safety compliance across all malls. In December 2023, we inspected 70 malls in Mumbai, of which one was under construction. Out of the remaining 69 operational malls across the city and suburbs, 66 were fully compliant, with even minor details reported. However, three malls remained non-operational: Dreams Mall at Bhandup was shut down after a fire incident and is currently embroiled in litigation. SOBO Central Mall at Tardeo has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, while Orchid City Centre Mall at Mumbai Central also ceased operations following a fire incident."

The rigorous inspections, expedited on Sunday in response to the surge in footfall at malls during the summer vacations, have uncovered several disconcerting findings. Some malls were found to be operating without functional fire systems, with critical components such as jockey pumps undergoing repairs.

According to senior civic officials, the norms stipulate that city malls must renew their fire compliance certificates – Form B under the fire act notice – every six months. This form requires malls to meticulously document the maintenance of fire systems, including smoke detectors, alarm systems, replacement of existing systems, and any repair works undertaken.

While notices have been promptly issued to malls where fire systems were found to be compromised or under repair, demanding immediate rectification, the civic body will issue notices to the remaining non-compliant malls after the conclusion of the inspection.

"By June 4th, we will have compiled a comprehensive report on the fire safety status of all malls, consolidating the findings from inspections conducted across all six divisions. Non-compliant establishments will face action. In addition to the mall inspections, we are also conducting rigorous assessments of bars and restaurants across the city to ensure adherence to fire safety norms. As part of our preparatory measures for the approaching monsoon season, we will be conducting disaster management drills to enhance readiness and response capabilities," added Sawant.

A Ward

CR2 Shopping Mall, Nariman Point

D Ward

Reliance Retail Central City Mall, DB Marg

Heera Panna Shopping Centre

R Central Ward

The Zone Mall, Borivali West

Goyal Shopping Arcade, Borivali West

P South Ward

Evershine Mall, Malad West

Metro Mall - METRO Cash & Carry, Malad West

H West Ward

Milan Mall, Santacruz West

Reliance Trends main street mall, Hill Road

Kenilworth Shopping Arcade, khar west

R North Ward

Devraj Mall, Dahisar East

The Mall, Malad West

Compliance Completed:

Kohinoor Mall, Kurla West