Mumbai: 1,200 eunuchs arrested for misbehaving with train passengers in December 2022 | File

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested over 1,200 eunuchs for creating nuisance and misbehaving with passengers in December 2022.

In a drive against begging and extortion by eunuchs in local as well as long distance trains, the RPF of Central and Western Railway (CR, WR) conducted various inspections last month as part of pan-India drive, an official from the WR Zone said.

While 131 eunuchs were arrested by CR’s Mumbai division, 134 were held by WR’s Mumbai Central division.

An amount of Rs1,02,000 was realised as fine under the provision of the Railway Act by WR’s Mumbai Central division and Rs1,18200 by the CR’s Mumbai division.

Meanwhile, 1,172 persons were arrested for travelling/entering in coaches reserved for ladies, and 970 were arrested for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities by WR’s Mumbai division and legal action under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act was taken against offenders. A fine of Rs2,91,600 and Rs1,85,200 was realised from them, respectively.

Similarly, 138 persons were arrested for travelling/ entering in coaches reserved for ladies and 1,072 persons were arrested by CR for occupying/entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities; Rs57,600 and Rs3,81950 was realised as fine from them, respectively.

