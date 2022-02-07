Mumbai: 12-yr-old boy killed in hit & run at JVLR; truck driver held

A 12-year-old boy, who was riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident by a truck driver early on Sunday morning near Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Andheri (E).

The MIDC Police have arrested the truck driver based on the CCTV camera footage and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5.10 am on Sunday, when the minor boy, identified as Aksh Malu (12) was riding a bicycle on the northbound arm of the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road along with his father and other friends from an Andheri-based highrise, Oberoi Splendour, towards Powai. Suddenly, a speeding truck came from the rear side and hit Aksh's bicycle. The minor boy was thrown off his bicycle and had sustained a serious injury to his head.

While the driver of the truck sped his vehicle and fled from the spot, Aksh's father immediately rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the MIDC Police were informed about the incident and a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence was registered against the unidentified driver.

Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) said that a team was formed to probe the incident and CCTV cameras were scrutinised, wherein the vehicle number of the accused was identified as MH-43-Y-6144.

Police sought the details from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traced the driver near Ram Mandir railway station in Jogeshwari (E) on Monday evening at around 4 pm.

"We have arrested the accused identified as Premlal Kamta Prasad Verma (40) who confessed to the crime during interrogation. He has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and MV Act," added DCP Reddy.

Verma will be produced before a local magistrate court on Tuesday for further probe. Meanwhile, police have seized the vehicle.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:00 PM IST