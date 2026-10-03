Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Matunga Don Bosco Student, Father Injured After Scooter Collides With Parked Taxi Near Dadar | VIDEO |

Mumbai: A 12-year-old Class 6th student of Don Bosco School and his father were injured after their two-wheeler met with an accident near Kapol Niwas building in Matunga while they were returning home following the student's examination on Saturday.

According to preliminary information, the student has been identified as Shrathik, while his father has been identified as Daday Chawan. The two were reportedly travelling towards Dadar Hindu Colony when their two-wheeler collided with a taxi parked near Kapol Niwas.

Chawan was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which provided some protection during the incident. However, he suffered injuries to his head, leg and face, while his son reportedly sustained injuries to his head and leg.

Watchman Finds Student's ID Card

The reports further indicate that construction work was reportedly underway at Kapol Niwas when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, the building's watchman, Nisar Shaikh, found the student's identity card and used the details to contact his mother, Pooja, informing her about the accident.

Shaikh also informed the Police Control Room and called for an ambulance.

Father, Son Rushed To Sion Hospital

According to reports, the ambulance called to the spot did not arrive in time. A Maruti Omni ambulance was reportedly available nearby, following which the injured father and son were taken to Sion Hospital for treatment.

Further details on the matter, including the father and son's condition, are awaited.