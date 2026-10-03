Maihar Road Accident: Damoh Brothers Returning From Gaya After Ancestors' Pind Daan Crash Into Road Divider, Both Die

Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers from Damoh, including a doctor and a school principal, were killed after their Innova car crashed into a road divider near Pauri village in Maihar early Saturday. The brothers were returning from Gaya in Bihar after performing rituals and paying tribute to their ancestors.

The Maihar road accident occurred around 3 am. The deceased were identified as Dr Sanjay Gangele, 59, and his elder brother Sudhir Gangele, 61, a principal. Both reportedly died on the spot.

The driver, identified as Raja Rakwar, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Innova Badly Damaged

According to preliminary information, the brothers were travelling in an Innova bearing registration number MP 20 BA 5139 when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the divider.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was badly damaged. Police suspect that the driver may have dozed off during the late-night journey, leading to the fatal accident near Maihar. However, the exact cause of the crash is yet to be established.

After receiving information about the Maihar Innova accident, a Kotwali police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Family Informed In Damoh

Dr Sanjay Gangele’s wife, Dr Shraddha Gangele, is a well-known gynaecologist in Damoh. She was reportedly in Bhopal for work when the accident occurred.

Maihar police informed the victims’ family in Damoh about the tragedy, following which family members left for Maihar.

Police said the bodies will undergo post-mortem examination after the relatives arrive. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the Damoh brothers’ road accident in Maihar.