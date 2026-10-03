Jabalpur Murder Case: Man Conspires To Kill 3-Month Pregnant Wife For ₹1 Crore Insurance Policies; Hires 3 Aides To Stage Road Accident

Left: Deceased Kavita Chaudhary. Right: Accused husband Prayas Pandey |

Kavita Chaudhary murder case: What initially appeared to be a road accident in Jabalpur has allegedly turned out to be a carefully planned murder. Police claim that a man conspired to kill his three-month pregnant wife, hired three men to execute the plan and attempted to pass off her death as a road accident. Technical evidence eventually led investigators to uncover the alleged Jabalpur murder conspiracy.

The incident occurred near Hatepur Ranital village under the Patan police station area on September 4. Police received information through Dial 112 about an unidentified woman lying dead near the road. The body was sent for post-mortem and the case was initially investigated as a road accident.

However, technical evidence and analysis of mobile numbers active around the crime scene reportedly raised suspicion. Police subsequently detained three men for questioning, who allegedly disclosed details of the conspiracy.

Husband Accused Of Plotting Murder

According to police, the deceased was identified as Kavita Chaudhary, who worked with a finance company. Her husband, Prayas Pandey, works as a notary in Patan.

Investigators allege that Pandey and his associate Mansingh Lodhi planned the murder and roped in Vikram Ahirwar, Dhaniram alias Kariya and Ramji Chaudhary to execute it.

Police said a pickup vehicle allegedly used in the Jabalpur pregnant woman murder case was rented around a month before the crime to avoid raising suspicion.

On September 3, the three accused were allegedly called to a notary shop near Patan court and shown Kavita's photograph and her red scooter bearing registration number MP 20 ZR 4***.

Investigators claim Pandey told them that Kavita would travel through the predetermined route between 8 pm and 9 pm.

The following night, the accused allegedly waited near Hatepur village. When Kavita arrived on her scooter, they allegedly rammed her with the pickup and ran the vehicle over her head before fleeing.

Three Arrested, Husband Absconding

Police have arrested Vikram Ahirwar, 31, Dhaniram alias Kariya, 22, and Ramji Chaudhary, 21. The pickup allegedly used in the crime has also been seized.

Police said payments totalling around ₹60,000–₹70,000 were allegedly made to the accused in several instalments.

Pandey and Mansingh Lodhi remain absconding, and teams from Nunsar and Patan are conducting searches for them.

Insurance Policies Worth Over ₹1 Crore Under Scanner

A possible financial motive is also being investigated. Police said Kavita reportedly had a ₹25 lakh policy and an LIC policy worth ₹90 lakh, besides health insurance and other policies.

Investigators are contacting the insurers to establish the nominees, policy benefits and possible accidental-death claims. Police are also examining whether any motor accident compensation was part of the alleged plan.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination revealed that Kavita was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said Kavita and Pandey met through social media and later married in court in 2024 despite alleged opposition from Pandey's family. They subsequently lived in a rented house in the Bhedaghat area.

Investigators are examining whether insurance benefits were the primary motive or whether marital and family issues also played a role. Police said the motive is expected to become clearer after Pandey and Lodhi are apprehended.