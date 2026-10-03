Bhopal Retired IAS Officer Murder Probe Turns To ₹5 Crore Fraud Cases For Possible Lead | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A financial angle has emerged in the investigation into the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, with police finding that he had filed separate cases against two people over alleged fraud amounting to Rs 5 crore in the past 11 months.

According to the investigation, Agrawal had accused his acquaintance Ajit Patni of allegedly defrauding him of Rs 1 crore, while another case involved an alleged Rs 4 crore fraud against Avdhesh Dubey.

Both matters are pending before the court, and an important hearing in the cases was scheduled for the first week of October.

Wife's statement provides fresh lead

Agrawal's wife, Nishi Agrawal, recorded her statement before the investigating officer on Friday. Police are now examining the two cases along with Agrawal's recent financial transactions, investments and the people associated with them to determine whether any old financial dispute could be linked to the murder.

Investigators are also examining other transactions in which Agrawal had allegedly invested crores of rupees. Police are trying to establish whether any dispute over repayment, financial pressure or other conflict could have provided a motive for the killing.

The cyber team is analysing his communications over the past year, including calls and other interactions, while investigators are identifying people who remained in contact with him shortly before the murder.

Search for suspect Varun continues

Police are continuing the search for murder suspect Varun Kumar and are questioning his father, sister, friends and acquaintances. Teams have conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Punjab, Agra and western Uttar Pradesh.

Around 18 senior police officers are working on different aspects of the investigation. Teams searching across four states recovered Agrawal's smartphone from Agra.

The young man found using the phone is being questioned. He reportedly told police that he had found the handset lying on the road and subsequently switched it on and started using it.

Son performs last rites

Agrawal's last rites were performed at Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat at around 12.30 pm on Friday.

His son, Siddhant alias Sidd, who arrived from the US for the funeral, performed the last rites. His American wife also paid her last respects. Several IAS and IPS officers attended the funeral.