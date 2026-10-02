Retd IAS Officer Murder: Bhopal Caretaker Agency Operated From Lodge, Skipped Fresh Verification | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A private healthcare agency that supplied caretaker Varun Kumar, wanted in connection with the murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal, was itself operating under questionable circumstances, police investigations have revealed.

The agency, identified as Verma Home Health Care Centre, was being run from two rooms of a lodge in Vishwakarma Nagar, Bag Mugalia, under Bagsewania police station limits. The agency's operator also lived on the same premises. He has reportedly gone missing following the murder and is now being traced by the police. The agency advertised services including care for elderly people and patients, home-based medical assistance, child care and home physiotherapy.

During investigations into Varun's documents, police reportedly recovered his Aadhaar card, PAN card and a character certificate from the agency. The character certificate had been issued by Sadar Nabha police station in Patiala, Punjab, but had expired on May 1, 2025. Despite this, the agency did not get Varun's police verification renewed before sending him to work at Agrawal's residence.

Varun, a native of Nabha in Punjab, was sent to the retired IAS officer's house through the agency after being contacted online. Police are now examining the entire chain, from Varun's arrival in Bhopal and his association with the agency to his placement at Agarwal's residence.

4.9-star agency faces questions over registration

According to preliminary investigation, the agency had been operating for a considerable period and supplied caretakers for elderly people and patients. The investigation has also revealed that the agency was operating online. Its listing was reportedly available on the internet, where it had a 4.9-star rating. However, questions have now been raised over its registration status and whether proper police verification records were maintained for the caretakers it supplied.

Around 20 caretaker agencies under scanner

Online listings show several home healthcare and caretaker agencies operating in different parts of Bhopal, including Arera Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Chunabhatti, Kolar, Shahpura, Salaiya, Bagsewania, Awadhpuri and Lalghati. Following the murder case, the registration status of such agencies and police verification records of their employees are likely to come under scrutiny.

The issue has come into sharp focus after two serious incidents involving elderly residents within a week. In Suraj Nagar, 70-year-old retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal was murdered inside his home. In another incident in Awadhpuri, 71-year-old retired mining officer Mohan Choudhary was attacked with a hammer. Investigations revealed that his caretaker Samiksha Srivastava conspired to loot with the help of her boyfriend.

Seven checks before hiring a caretaker or domestic help

Experts and police officials advise families to carry out basic checks before allowing a caretaker into their homes:

Police verification

Identity proof

Permanent residential address

Details of previous employers

Mobile numbers of family members

Recent photograph

Verification of all submitted documents

Families should not allow anyone into their homes solely on the recommendation of an agency without independent verification. Caretakers should also not be given access to house keys, ATM cards, bank documents and valuables.