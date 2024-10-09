 Mumbai: 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By Bus In Kherwadi; Driver Arrested
Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 04:23 AM IST
Representative Photo

A 12-year-old boy, Arbaz Shakil Ansari, died in an accident in Kherwadi on Tuesday. Around 10 a.m., while the boy was returning home from school near the Government Colony, a BEST bus hit him from behind, causing his death. The Kherwadi police arrested the bus driver, Vijay Bagal, 47, who resides in Sewri.

According to the police, Arbaz, a student of Cardinal Gracious High School, was walking home from school. As he reached in front of Ground near the Government Colony No.5 and near Kherwadi police station bus stop, a speeding bus hit him from behind on his left side. The bus conductor rushed him to V.N. Desai Hospital, Santacruz East, in an auto-rickshaw. The doctors began treatment, but sadly, he was declared dead around 12.15 p.m. His body was later sent to Sion Hospital for post-mortem.

The police registered an FIR against the bus driver, and he was subsequently arrested. Arbaz's father, a tailor, resides in Bandra East.

